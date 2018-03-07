GTT to provide free internet to primary schools

-establishes $18M Innov8 fund to assist with STEM education, projects

THE Guyana Telephone Telegraph Company (GTT) has extended the width of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) by announcing that primary schools will soon receive free internet and an $18 million Innovat8 fund was established to assist with the development of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and projects.

GTT, which has been giving back to its customers and society in many ways, has included the new initiatives as part of its plan to ensure that youths are equipped with the tools to be technologically inclined, said the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Justin Nedd.

“We will be bringing internet to our youths free of charge to all primary schools that we could reach,” Nedd announced during his remarks at the launch of the Innov8 Summit, GTT’s technology Expo at the Marriott hotel on Monday.

The first three schools that will benefit from the initiative are: Sophia, Lusignan and Paradise primary. The CEO believes that it is time that youths are given the tools to push Guyana forward, especially in the area of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Nedd called on the Ministries of Education and Public Telecommunications to support the company’s effort, which does not just stop at providing internet access for the youths at the primary level.

In addition to ensuring that the little ones are equipped, GTT has allocated $8 million from the fund to STEM Guyana and $3 million to the University of Guyana (UG) to aid with the promotion of strategic initiatives. He said the Innov8 fund is also open and available to persons who are involved in STEM.

According to the CEO, his vision is to ensure that $200 million is available every year for STEM education and projects in the near future. Vice-Chancellor of UG, Professor Ivelaw Griffith, communicated his gratitude to GTT for the donation and expressed his optimism about the future of STEM. He said STEM is the future that will help to build connectivity among science, business and other areas.

Director of STEM Guyana, Colin Sawh, expressed similar sentiments as he commended GTT for their contribution, which he said will go a far way in helping STEM Guyana to execute its projects.