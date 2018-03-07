Expect great things from CARIFTA 18-member squad – Hutson

By Michelangelo Jacobus

A FINAL 18-member contingent to the Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) Games, scheduled for the Bahamas in less than five weeks’ time, has been named by the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) following three separate trial meets hosted at the National Track and Field Centre (NTFC), Leonora.

The 18-member squad is as follows: Daniel Williams, Chantoba Bright, Deshanna Skeete, Shaquka Tyrell, Princess Brown, Anthony Williams, Tremaine Brown, Jermaine Simmons, Murphy Nash, Tortque Boyce, Kenisha Phillips, Cordell Charles, Avon Samuels, Joanna Archer, Onasha Rogers, Kissana Glenn, Kezra Murray and Claudrice McKoy.

Fifteen of the above athletes listed are local-based while the trio of Onassha Rogers, Avon Samuels and Claudrice McKoy are overseas-based and competing at the US National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) level with their respective colleges.

McKoy was third in the 1500 metres (4:50.88) at last year’s CARIFTA Games, and, along with both Samuels and Rogers, has been one of the top performers at her collegiate level. The aforementioned athletes have all had several top-of-the-podium finishes this season for Monroe College and are still arguably the best Guyana has to offer in their respective track events.

Following last year’s eight-member team who raked in Guyana’s largest medal tally (eight) at the Games, AAG boss Aubrey Hutson had expressed hopes earlier this year of sending a 20-man squad to the event which will be held in The Bahamas, March 30-April 2.

However, speaking to Chronicle Sport in an exclusive interview, Hutson noted that he was satisfied with the contingent especially pointing out that the field athletes stood up with quality performances in the jump events.

However, he expressed some disappointment at the fact that field events such as the discus, javelin and shot put have not been producing athletes at the requisite level.

“I expect great things from this team, Guyanese should now understand that at the junior and youth level, when we go to these competitions, we have moved from just participating to actually being contenders for medals and spots on the podium.”

He has special praise for long jumper Anthony Williams whom the AAG has had an eye on for quite some time especially after his more than creditable performances at last year’s National Schools championships.

In terms of financial support for the contingent’s travelling expenses, Hutson said that the AAG has reached out to state agencies and some private sector entities.

“The feedback received thus far has been encouraging but we need as much assistance as we can.”

The team will depart the Land of Many Waters on March 28 or 29. The frontrunners of the campaign will be Daniel Williams, Chantoba Bright, Claudrice McKoy, Onassha Rogers and Avon Samuels.