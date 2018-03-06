Ramjattan in move to tighten gun licensing regulations

MINISTER of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan said he has given “serious consideration” to amending the existing regulations on gun licensing, but has to seek the Attorney General (AG), Basil Williams’ advice before moving ahead.

Ramjattan had agreed to review the regulations after former Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud bypassed the Firearm Licensing Board when he attempted to grant himself a licence to open a firearm dealership as well as an upgrade of the calibre of weapons he is allowed to carry.

“Serious consideration is being given to the regulations…it has been a situational problematique as was seen in recent times,” said the minister in his response to reporters during a press conference at his Brickdam office on Monday.

Minister Ramjattan believes that the regulations regarding gun licensing could be amended without going to the Parliament, but in order to be sure, he intends to ask the AG for his opinion.

“I was trying to find the recent edition of the regulations but did not, so I will have to check it…I believe we do not have to go to Parliament because it can be done in regulation and not an amendment of the Policing Act,” he explained.

It was reported by the Guyana Chronicle that as it relates to the firearm dealership licence, Persaud told reporters that in the 1980s, a Commissioner of Police granted himself a dealership licence. “So there is precedent…However, I was discouraged to go along that line of business, so I won’t pursue that.” When questioned why he applied for the licence in January 2018, just a month prior to his retirement, Persaud said: “Because the business will only start when I retire; that will be during May.”

His actions had raised eyebrows within the administration, with persons deeming it unprofessional and unethical. In a letter dated January 29, 2018 and seen by this newspaper, Persaud, responding to an application by himself, wrote ”Dear Sir, I refer to your application in relation to the above subject and wish to inform you that approval is granted for your business Professional Outdoors Supplies to become a registered Firearms Dealer.”

A senior government official, commenting on the gun licences approval, had also criticised the move by Persaud, calling it unprofessional and unethical.

“How can you as a sitting commissioner apply to yourself and grant approval to yourself licences to operate a firearm dealership and upgrade your weapons…” “He should have waited until he retires; this is downright unethical…” the senior official commented.

The gun licence application form and process could be obtained online at the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s website.