NAREI gears up for large-scale potato cultivation

…seed storage equipment to be procured this year

THE need for potatoes to be cultivated on a large scale in Guyana is evident as several partnership proposals have been received by the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) from private investors.

This is in light of several successful trials undertaken by the institution over the past year. To this end NAREI is in the process of procuring a state-of-the-art Potato Seed Storage equipment.

Chief Executive Officer of NAREI, Dr. Oudho Homenauth said that such an equipment is necessary, since it will help to adequately address the need for a large-scale storage facility.

“Already $5M has been allocated under our capital works programme for the procurement of the equipment which will be procured shortly,” Homenauth said. He said that adding potatoes to the list of commodities NAREI has successfully piloted is important, but having it done on a large-scale basis is even more necessary,” Dr. Homenauth added.

NAREI said several successful trials were undertaken in conjunction with farmers in Mahaicony, Little Biaboo (Region Five), Laluni and Kairuni on the Linden Soesdyke Highway, and Regions Seven and Eight–Kato, Parima, and Santa Fe. However, of the notable challenges which were documented by the institute were poor germination and the development of fungus as a result of improper storage of seed materials.

One of the spin-off effects of this country being able to produce potato on a large-scale basis will be a significant reduction in its food import bill which continues to be a challenge for Guyana and in the wider CARICOM region. “From 2011 to 2016, the food import bill has risen from US$176 Million to US$261 Million, representing a 48 per cent increase over the six-year period. This is an alarming figure and is the premise on which NAREI’s diversification efforts are targeted,” Dr. Homnauth stated.

NAREI said thus far, significant efforts have already been made to diversify crops that can be produced locally such as spices, potatoes, and onions.

Meanwhile, in light of Guyana’s quest to expand its commercial agriculture, Agriculture Minister, Noel Holder has called on investors to take advantage of the opportunities. He said that with prospects of potatoes being grown on a large-scale basis, the opportunities will be ripe to engage, network and grow.

“It is necessary now as it highlights the interface for collaboration as we expand not only our production base but address key constraints which have been hindering our productivity in the past,” Minister Holder said.