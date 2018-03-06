GTT to host first major local technology summit

– guest speakers from Microsoft, Google expected

THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is set to host the first major technology summit locally as it seeks to push Guyana on the front burner of technological advancements.

“Guyana is at a stage where we are on to something big…it is time that we get businesses, education and technology all together to move Guyana forward,” said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTT, Justin Nedd, during the launch of Innov8, GTT’s technology summit, at the Marriott Hotel on Monday.

The summit which will be hosted at the Marriott from March 24-27, 2018, is the first and largest event of its kind in Guyana. In order to ensure that the summit gets the attention and support of the public, GTT has announced that there will be no admission charge, so persons could enter and be part of the summit for free.

Nedd said their intention is to ensure that Guyanese get to see the benefits of technology, especially in the area of business. Key features of the summit will be robotics, online gaming, a gaming tournament, cosplay, smart gadgets, smart homes and much more.

In addition, there will be international guest speakers from popular technology companies– Microsoft and Google. According to GTT, the summit will have two events; the first titled Innov8 Expo, which will be held on March 24 and 25 and the second, Innov8 Business Forum on March 27.

The goal of both events is to showcase the diversity of technology and its impact on all spheres of life in Guyana. “It is an opportunity to display the innovations and gadgets created by some of the best and brightest players in Guyana’s technology arena,” said GTT’s Marketing Consultant, Samantha Gooden.

GTT will display technology possibilities available in the ways never seen before. The Innov8 Business Forum on March 27 will feature GTT’s newest enterprise solutions, host local and international technology and business leaders while charting a path for the development of ICT in the business and finance arena.

“GTT’s ongoing investment in technology and leadership is instrumental in the development of the Guyanese ICT (Information, Communication and Technology) sector and has created a platform for innovators to power their innovations”, said CEO Justin Nedd.

GTT’s strategic partners will also have the opportunity to purchase exclusive booth spaces to showcase their products. Interested companies are encouraged to email innov8@gtt.co.gy for further details. Some of the businesses that are on board for the summit are Bravo Arts, Gizmos and Gadgets, and Metro