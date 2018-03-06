Cops to take fight to bank robbers

-banks urged to install CCTV cameras

IN light of a spate of robberies which involved persons being trailed after withdrawing money from banks, the Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan has suggested that the police conduct a “sting operation.”

A sting operation is defined as an investigation which involves an agency such as the police or the media, which lure a criminal to commit a crime in order to trap them red-handed.

“In order to get this done, we require information from members of the public who might have an idea about who is doing these crimes,” said the Minister during a press conference at his office on Monday. Those robberies have been a concern of his ministry and the police, he said, noting that the local banks have already been investigated, but investigations revealed that the phones of employees, especially tellers, are usually taken during working hours.

According to the minister, tellers and other bank employees were their suspects but since they do not have their phones, the attention has to be shifted. “Bank officials are competent…we are coming around to believe that the people who go withdraw money tell villagers, families and even friends, so the information might seep through,” said Ramjattan, adding that they need to improve the level of trust between the police and residents so that information could be acquired easily.

INFORMANT PAYMENT SYSTEM

As part of their efforts to gather information from people, the police have implemented a programme to pay cash in order to obtain information from an informant. Minister Ramjattan pointed out that the informant arrangement was used to gather information on the series of carjacking. The police were able to arrest persons who were allegedly part of the carjacking ring.

“We need as much information as we can get from communities in order to solve the bank-related robberies… parents and friends know who the thieves are, so we are pleading with you to speak out,” the Minister urged.

In the interim, as investigations continue, banks are being encouraged to install CCTV cameras in and around their premises. It was reported on January 1, 2018 that a 53-year-old businesswoman of New Hope, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was robbed of her valuables on Saturday in Cummings Street, Georgetown, by armed ‘CG’ bandits.

Reports indicate that after visiting a bank on the EBD where she withdrew a large sum of cash, the businesswoman drove to a salon on Cummings Street, Georgetown. Upon arrival there, the robbers stopped behind her car and one of the suspects dismounted the motorcycle with a gun and approached her. There have been many reports of similar instances since the beginning of the year, but so far there has been no arrest.

Only last week the Guyana Association of Bankers (GAB) said it was deeply concerned about the escalating incidence of persons being targeted after conducting financial transactions at commercial banks. “We strongly condemn these incidents and wish to assure our customers and the public at large that as an industry we are working with the relevant authorities and internally with all member banks with a view to arresting this trend,” the association said in a statement.

According to the association, the safety of their customers and staff remains paramount “among our priorities, and we continue to co-operate with law enforcement in addressing any factors that compromise this position.”

It said that in the interest of safety, “we take this opportunity to encourage customers and members of the public to, as far as possible, refrain from conducting large cash transactions, and instead utilise other secure methods of payment such as Manager’s Cheque or direct payments. At this time, local security escort services should also be considered for persons operating businesses which may require transportation of significant sums,” the association added.