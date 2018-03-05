Pensioner killed in Melanie accident

LYDIA Rodrigues, 87, of Lot 51 North Melanie, East Coast Demerara, has died after she was struck down by a minibus while attempting to cross the Melanie Public Road on Sunday.

Reports indicate that the minibus BKK 6714 was proceeding west along the southern driving lane of the aforementioned road, while the pedestrian was standing on the northern side of the road.

As the minibus approached, the pensioner began to cross the road from north to south and ended up on the southern driving lane and the minibus crashed into her.

As a result of the hit, she fell onto the road and sustained injuries to her head and lost consciousness. The pensioner was picked up by public-spirited citizens, placed into a police pickup and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyser test on the driver indicated that he was not intoxicated. He is in police custody as an investigation continues.