Mash fever hits Linden

TWO labourers from Wakenaam Island, Region Three, were on Wednesday sentenced to 18 months imprisonment each for beating a man with a piece of wood. Twenty-one-year-old Asif Mohamed and Ravi Razack...
Six months for stealing aunt’s curtains
A 37-year-old labourer from Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast was on Wednesday, March 1, sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for stealing curtains. Vijai Dass made his first appearance before...
Jailed and fined for smoking cannabis
A 19-year-old bowman, Kawal Diban of Belle Plaine, Wakenaam, Region Three, was on Wednesday fined $30,000 and ordered to serve one-year’s imprisonment after he was found guilty of smoking...
Teacher murder probe still incomplete
AFTER months of an investigation, the police are yet to complete the file into the murder of schoolteacher Kescia Branche and are still awaiting the phone records between her and her alleged killer,...
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has resigned, parliament speaker Jacob Mudenda has said.
A letter from Mr Mugabe said that the decision was voluntary and that he had made it to allow a smooth...
AG: CJ ruling vindicates President’s decision on GECOM chair
…Gaskin signals intention to appeal
ATTORNEY General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC said the Chief Justice ruling on the Guyana Elections Commission chairmanship issue has upheld...
Arjoon to be compensated for wrongful dismissal
AFTER more than six years of legal battle, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of New Building Society (NBS), Maurice Arjoon will be compensated by the state-owned agency for wrongful dismissal by...
PAC hears about missing $14M in vouchers
APPROXIMATELY $14M in vouchers are still to be accounted for by the Ministry of Indigenous People's Affairs while millions of dollars in equipment were procured without any evidence that contractual...
