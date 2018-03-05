Lethem Mash showcases ‘Rupununi Splendour’

A KALEIDOSCOPIC riot of colours of rich, bright costumes transformed the streets of Lethem, Region Nine, into a vibrant spectacle on Saturday, as the border town celebrated Guyana’s 48th Republic anniversary with its annual Mashramani Float Parade.

Five bands represented St. Ignatius Secondary School, the region’s health, education and agriculture departments, the Mayor and Town Council, and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

All locally designed, the floats in large, medium and small groups displayed the splendour of the Rupununi-waterfalls, the Kanuku Mountains, flora and fauna, gold and diamond minerals, and several other facets of the Region. Also portrayed were the transformation of Lethem into a township, and the upcoming construction of the Linden to Lethem Road.

The energetic revellers braved the heat as they ‘tramped down’ the streets, from the Republic Bank area onto the Lethem Community Centre Ground, dancing and gyrating to the rhythms of soca and calypso music.

Leading the Lethem Town Council Band was out-going Mayor Carlton Beckles, who told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that he was delighted to be part of what he described as one of the ‘best’ costume and float parade ever held in the region. Mayor Beckles also explained that all the materials used to create the floats were local and in keeping with the Government ‘Green State’ agenda.

Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock expressed pride in the creativity shown in the designs of the bands and costumes, particularly the depiction of the Linden to Lethem road, made by the students of the St. Ignatius Secondary School.

Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Sydney Allicock commended the organisers and participants for pulling off a spectacular event. “This year’s activity was bigger and better, and I am very proud of the creativity shown”, he said.

Minister Allicock used the opportunity to highlight some of the developments taking shape in the region, and urged the people to use the unity displayed to further develop the township, and by extension the region. “There is unity in diversity, Region Nine is on the verge of development and we all have a part to play. Region Nine is not only going to be on the map of Guyana but on the map of the world”, Minister Allicock told the people.

The event culminated with a concert which featured local artistes, Jomo Primo and Granny Ivelaw.