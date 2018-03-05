Drum Fest billed for June

DRUMMERS young and old across Guyana are gearing up to participate in the country’s first-ever ‘Drum Fest 2018’ reviving widespread support for the art form and s10.natching up to $1.5M in cash, trophies and other prize

At a press conference held on Sunday to promote the event organised by Corwyn Fitzroy Williams (CFW) Entertainment, several individuals and drumming groups showed up to demonstrate their eagerness to participate.

Bearing different drums and clad in various uniforms and cultural wear, some of the groups who turned out hailed from Pouderoyen, Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara; Belladrum, West Coast Berbice and Victoria and Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

CFW Entertainment Vice President, Marlus Hendricks, said there is a need for more recognition to be drawn to the art of drumming locally.

“I am of the view that more emphasis should be placed by the relevant authorities on drumming and more methods implemented to effectively promote, develop and sustain the traditional art of drumming, not only in Guyana but the Caribbean,” Hendricks said.

With the right efforts, he believes that Drum Fest is set to become an annual event and a platform to promote Guyana’s wide variety of culture.

“Drum Fest 2018 is also geared at bringing all our drummers together in unity, as well as ensuring that this tradition is escalated to the very top of the recognition ladder where it so rightfully belongs,” he said.

Pleased to be a part of the event was Public Relations Officer (PRO) Alex Williams, who revealed that the projected date of the festival is June 3 and it will be hosted at either the Durban Park or National Park.

The festival is divided into two segments, individual and group performances with the restriction that a drummer can only represent one location.

Williams reiterated that the event, which aims to resuscitate the practice and showcase local talent, is free, open to all races and to those performing any style of drumming permitting that the participants are Guyanese.

“Drum Fest 2018 is geared at revitalising, resuscitating the drumming art form in Guyana. It lends towards keeping our traditions and connecting with our roots,” Williams said.

He added: “We don’t want to keep it to the African drumming only; it’s a fusion of cultures. We know the Chinese, to some extent, even the Portuguese are moving into the drumming art form. So it’s open to any culture basically. If you’re into the tassa drumming, which mostly resonates with the East Indians, you can enter the festival as well.”

Concluding the programme, the group leaders expressed their gratefulness and excitement for the upcoming festival. They showcased their exceptional drumming skills through a united performance of rhythm and singing.