Clean up mode

— Uitvlugt residents return home, school to re-open Monday

AS the high tides subside near villages on the West Coast of Demerara, several persons who sought shelter as a result of flooding have returned home.

At the same time, there are 41 persons who are still temporarily housed in a shelter which has been shifted from the Uitvlugt Secondary School to the community centre.

The Uitvlugt Secondary School will be fumigated today and classes will re-commence as per normal on Monday.

Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Director General (ag), Major Kester Craig told Guyana Chronicle on Saturday evening that the Ministry of Public Health has been contacted to fumigate the school.

He said there was no overtopping of the sea defence on Saturday and the CDC has been distributing supplies to persons who have returned home at Uitvlugt.

Major Craig also noted that an assessment is still being done at the village of Stewartville to determine when residents there can return to their homes.

On Saturday , Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, who is performing the duties of prime minister, visited the area and interacted with residents.

Persons reported that the flooding has affected them severely as many lost household items and goods.

Government as well as Regional Democratic Council (RDC) officials have been on the ground since Friday to assess the damage and to bring relief to affected residents.

Also on the ground were Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder and National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Frederick Flatts.

They, along with engineers visited several villages affected by the overtopping of the seawall due to unprecedented spring tide levels on Friday.

Severe overtopping of the seawall due to the unprecedented spring tide levels on Friday left areas between Den Amstel and De Willem flooded.

Several portions of the upper part of the Uitvlugt seawall’s concrete crest broke under the pressure of the above normal tides on Friday, resulting in flooding which spread to nearby communities.

The Ministry of Agriculture will be collaborating with the Public Infrastructure Ministry to provide assistance to residents.

Major Craig expressed gratitude to individuals and organisations that have thus far contributed to the response efforts for the residents of Leonora, Stewartville and Uitvlugt who have been affected by the overtopping of the sea defences.

He expressed appreciation to the Region Three administration, the Guyana Fire Service, the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), Uitvlugt Estate, the Ministry of Education, the staff and volunteers of the CDC and Cabinet Ministers who assisted in bringing relief to the residents.