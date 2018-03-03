Two killed following Berbice River robbery -two in custody

TWO bandits were killed on Phagwah Day following a daring robbery on the Berbice River .

The bandits have been identified as Indarjit ‘Danny’ Sham,37,of Betsy Ground Village ,East Canje and Amar ‘Punk’ Bissoon,21,of Adelphi Settlement ,East Canje .

According to the police, an investigation revealed that about 05:00hrs on Friday morning, six male suspects, two of whom were armed with guns, went to a ranch house at Potocco Creek ,Berbice River and held three male labourers at gunpoint .

In the process, the bandits stole a number of animals and equipment and loaded same on a boat and escaped. Among the items were 23 sheep, 15 ducks, a solar panel, a radio,a quantity of rope, and other valuables, all of which belonged to a 50-year-old businessman of Vryheid ,West Canje,Berbice.

Police said that shortly after the robbery, the lawmen were informed and a team commanded by a senior detective acting on intelligence, intercepted a boat with the two suspects in the Berbice River who were taken into custody. Based on further information, the ranks proceeded to a location where the robbery allegedly occurred and found all of the animals with their legs bound and the other stolen property loaded inside of a camouflaged aluminum boat.

Reports are that around 10:00hrs, the lawmen disembarked their boat and were confronted by gunmen who discharged several rounds at them; the officers quickly adopted tactical positions, returned fire and fatally wounded two men who have been positively identified by the victims as members of the gang who had committed the robbery earlier in the day.

A 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, a .32 pistol, 11 live cartridges, and five live.32 rounds were found in the bandits’ possession. The police noted too that three spent cartridges and a .32 spent shell were retrieved at the scene.

Investigators are making strenuous efforts to apprehend the other suspects. An investigation is in progress.