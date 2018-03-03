The politics at City Hall has become rotten.

Dear Editor

AS I read the letter written and published in the Stabroek News, captioned “Town Clerk is in control with the blessing of the Mayor and some councilors,” by Councillor Bisram Kuppen of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, this letter brought back painful memories about atrocities and dark ages of the PPP/C tenure in this beloved country, Guyana.

The sins of Guyana under the PPP/C regime, Kuppen, are many; money laundering, corruption, narcotic trading, trafficking in persons, sale of State lands, organised crime, extra-judicial killings and much more.

Councillor Kuppen spoke of corruption and mismanagement of the Council’s resources. Could it be that Mr Kuppen had lost his voice, vigour and pen when the PPP/C was in power? Where was Mr Kuppen when Transparency International declared that Guyana is one of the most corrupt countries in the English-speaking Caribbean? This happened under the tenure of the party Councillor Kuppen represents, the PPP/C. Therefore, Councillor Kuppen has no moral authority to speak to anyone in this nation on issues of corruption.

The records show that the 2012 Annual Corruption Perception Index (CPI) placed Guyana at 133 out of a total of 174 countries. What a disgrace, and Mr Kuppen comes to the Council to lecture on mismanagement of funds.

When the PPP/C’s functionary headed the administration of the Council, where was Mr Kuppen? When unsavoury characters were employed and given super-high salaries? Wasn’t it appropriate for him to speak up, since security is a main function of the City Constabulary, since all security issues, details and protocols fall under the ambit of this section of the Council? This councillor did not call for a forensic audit at City Hall when a PPP/C functionary headed the city administration; and during the tenure of that person, money belonging to a pensioner disappeared. That very administrator bought a luxury sofa for half a million dollars from the Council’s coffers without knowledge, permission and consent of the council. Kuppen has forgotten that under the PPP/C regime, Georgetown was called the garbage city. Citizens should remember that a PPP/C minister had wished publicly that the city would have an outbreak of disease; thank goodness that his wish never became a reality.

In conclusion, from my perspective, a new “dirty laundry cabal” has emerged in the Council. The fight is on for the seats of mayor and deputy mayor. It is obvious that the plan is to ridicule and discredit whom they can, so that they can have an opportunity to sit in those chairs. Their policy and objectives are consistent with lies, hypocrisy and deceit. What I have observed, is that they are also seeking to attack and discredit an honourable man in the person of Mr Oscar Clarke. I conclude that the politics at City Hall has surpassed stink, it has become rotten.

Regards

Peter Padmore