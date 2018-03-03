Painting the town, Holi style

–in a profusion of bright colour

IT’S Phagwah morning in Georgetown and to anyone unfamiliar with the holiday’s celebrations here, there is a sheer explosion of colour and water and people bunched together.

The Hindu festival is most popularly known as the Festival of Colours. And while not only Hindus celebrate the festival in Guyana, it definitely earns the right to be called the Festival of Colours.

If you just want an idea of what Phagwah’s really like, take a trip through Albouystown. The Guyana Chronicle took the drive and found that the streets were filled with children and some adults soaking each other with water. A word of caution! You should keep your windows up if you have every intention of staying dry. At least for now.

It didn’t matter who you were, or what you drove, the children were just excited to greet you — with a bucket of water! They ran up to the vehicle, urging you to join them outside, too.

And they were very convincing; some even blowing you kisses through the window.

Or travel to Cummings Lodge on the lower East Coast, where you’d be convinced that everyone is inside their homes enjoying the festive cuisine, until you see people grouped together, just chilling, in the streets.

The Guyana Chronicle met a group of male friends all eager to have their photos published in this newspaper. But the highlight was seeing one of them covered all over in what appeared to be more than powder or water.

Then, as the day wore on, it was amazing how fast people filled Station Street, Kitty. At around 13:00hrs, there were a few families and friends gathering on the street, but after 14:00hrs, there was barely space to walk freely.

More than that, it was impossible to stay dry, since there were persons spraying water at you; spraying water in the air; and actual overhead sprinklers.

Towards the end of the day, thousands descended on the National Stadium tarmac just outside Georgetown, where Inspire Inc., for the seventh year in a row, put on a gigantic Phagwah mela, replete with melodies and dances from local talent.

According to the organisation’s Chief Executive Officer, Yog Mahadeo, “The aim of this show is to have persons come together in their numbers in one place and celebrate and have good, clean fun together.”

Even as the day was drawing near to its end, patrons remained energetic, dancing to Indian, Chutney or sweet Soca music. A walk through the masses indicated that scores had turned out with their families or friends, but in the spirit of the season, each passerby was greeted with a dash of powder across the face, or cold water down the back.

You could’ve stayed at the stadium and enjoyed the vibes, but there was just one more hotspot to visit.

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha held their family-friendly Phagwah mela at the Everest Cricket Ground, and featured local and foreign Indian talents.

At around 18:00hrs when it was pitch black, floodlights illuminated the cricket ground and patrons seemed to have no intention of heading home any time soon. Powder was thrown in the air and almost made you forget how late it was. Eventually, the cool sea breeze all but complemented the soaked clothes, and the curtain had come down on the festival of colours.