National Mining Syndicate elects first female president

Dear Editor

THE National Mining Syndicate (NMS) on Thursday hosted its second elections and elected as its new leader, Cherryl Williams.

Williams, who hails from the mining town of Bartica, replaces former NMS president Renwick Solomon, who served in that capacity for one year.

She brings to the post a wealth of experience, having been involved in the mining sector for some 28 years.

Williams’s team comprises Troy Duncan, who was voted in as vice-president. Carol Nurse, Dana Jones, Michael Bacchus and Carol Fredericks were elected to serve as secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer and assistant treasurer respectively.

New executive committee members are Amanda Peters, Andre Joseph, Betsy Williams, Malcolm Perreira, Troy Broomes, Sean Roberts and Aurthur Thorne.

An elated Williams said, “I feel privileged to be elected not only as President of the National Mining Syndicate, but also as the first female president.”

The miner said she understands that her role is not to be taken lightly and acknowledged that much work has to be done to take the syndicate and by extension, miners, forward.

“Much has to be done and I am up for the challenge,” said Williams.

Meanwhile, immediate past President Renwick Solomon congratulated Williams and committed to supporting Williams and her team as they lead the mining syndicate which was established last year.

Williams can be contacted on mobile number: 660-4354 or via email address, Gabrieltheresa51@yahoo.com .

The NMS elections took place at the Girl Guides Pavilion located on Brickdam, Georgetown.

Regards

National Mining Syndicate