Gov’t, CDC on high alert

–as unusually high tides wreak havoc on ‘West Dem’

AS people all across Guyana played Phagwah on Friday, dousing each other with abeer and powder and just making merry, some battled to stay dry after the Atlantic breached the sea defences in their communities in the wake of some unusually high tides over the past few days.

This rather unexpected turn of events has left hundreds of West Demerara residents, especially those at Uitvlugt, Stewartville and Leonora in tears and at a loss for words as they watched helplessly as the advancing waters laid seige to their belongings.

As one Uitvlugt resident, Joel Yansen told the Guyana Chronicle yesterday, there was very little that any of them could have done.

“People were sleeping when the water started breaching the seawall around 3:00am this morning,” he said. “Some of us woke up to water already knee high, and the most we could do was start moving out some of our appliances and taking our children away from the water.”

The waves were reportedly higher than some two-storeyed buildings, so aside from fearing for their material belongings, residents also feared for their lives.

Yansen said that most residents decided to evacuate their homes and stand on the public road, but away from the seawall.

REAL TOUGH

“We had it real tough here,” he said. “People house fall down, and they did not have anywhere to go or anything to eat. So a few of us rushed to see how we could assist.” Residents started working together to get those who lived in dilapidated houses, especially the children, to relative safety.

Yansen said that a group of villagers from Uitvlugt ran across to neighbouring Stewartville to lend a helping hand there.

Even parts of the roadway were broken and washed away by the strong waves that lashed over the seawall. The effects of the overtopping were visible even up to noon that day, as residents busied themselves cleaning their houses, removing fences that were destroyed and even goods that were destroyed by water.

One Uitvlugt shopowner named Richie was reduced to tears, as he has lost millions of dollars in goods due to flooding caused by the overtopping.

Richie said he somehow knew there was going to be a flood and was somewhat prepared for it, because on Thursday afternoon it was raining heavily, but nothing could have prepared him for what happened on Friday morning.

“I heard the rumbling this morning, but at that time it did not come over as yet, so I start move one and two things,” the distraught shopkeeper said, adding:

“But before I know it, water was coming into the house from all corners… The li’l sandbags I put around the house to keep water out get wash away like nothing.”

FIRST IN YEARS

Like many of the other villagers, he said this was the first time in years that they have experienced such massive flooding.

“I have been living here for 55 years and never seen something so bad… I thought this water gon destroy we,” Richie said.

He, however, said that although the water receded fast after the tide went down, the losses were still a lot to cope with.

Over at Stewartville, residents started creating their own drainage systems to get water off the land and out of their yards.

One young man from the community named Nicholas lost his house due to the overtopping. He recounted that around 03:30hrs, he heard the water rumbling and decided to check because he also felt his house starting to shake.

“I had to do something, because I feel like the house would come down. And so said! De water wash down meh house and wash away everything inside,” he said.

He said that for the time being, he intends to stay with his relatives, but called on the government to provide some assistance to him and other residents of the area who were affected.

Residents of Stewartville who were doing subsistence farming also lost everything, and said they were still afraid because the highest tide of the spring season was expected around 4:00pm on Friday.

DPI UPDATE

The Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported that Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Karen Cummings, a team from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and other government officials, including Col Kester Craig and officials of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), were on the ground assessing the situation, and distributing supplies and sandbags.

DPI also reported that the Guyana Fire Service had assisted in cleaning and securing the Leonora Cottage Hospital that was under water, and was also assisting with the distribution of sandbags.

Another high tide and overtopping were forecast for 15:00hrs on Friday. According to the DPI, the CDC team was expected to remain on the ground for the next high tide and provide requisite assistance and guidance.

Residents in the affected areas were asked to take all necessary precautions, and to stay away from the seawall and sea dams during the high tide.

They have also been warned to avoid all unnecessary contact with floodwaters.