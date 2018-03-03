Firearm licensing process leaves room for abuse

Dear Editor

IF what was carried in the media is half accurate, then the unmitigated gall of Seelall Persaud in this last imbroglio is the proverbial straw. This is a man who as commissioner of police has ascribed to himself the mantle of a know-it-all. By what stroke of logic would any reasonable thinking person believe that he can approve for himself a firearms dealership licence? To my mind, the entire firearm-licensing arrangement should be reviewed, since there is still much room for abuse of the process.

Editor, I admit I have an abhorrence for anything (and anyone) resembling an abuse(er) of authority. While I am on that subject, I would suggest strongly that an audit be conducted on all vehicles assigned to the service, even if it is to ensure that none are in the hands of any one’s family member or other relative. A lot of wrong things have been happening in the force with little or no system in place to check and balance out matters. We are constantly bombarded with talk about this or that SOP; ask them to provide one SOP and you will be met with a deafening silence broken by the inanity of “well we don’t have it in writing.” What absolute crap and poppycock.

Regards

Gervy Grandison