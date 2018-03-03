CDB pumps $42M into local gov’t development

-bank’s economic director says local organs have potential to accelerate economic growth

GUYANA’S local democratic system is set to benefit from an upgrade through institutional strengthening and capacity building for local government reform, with a grant from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to the tune of US$218,020 (approximately GY$42 million).

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, signed on to the CDB grant agreement, which paved the way for capacity building for the local government reform project.

The signing between the minister and the Director of the CDB’s Economics Department, Dr Justin Ram, took place at the Cara Lodge in the presence of Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, mayors and representatives of local government organs on Thursday.

Bulkan explained that since the ‘A Partnership for National Unity’ and ‘Alliance For Change’ (APNU+AFC) was elected to office in 2015, their focus has been to reform the local democratic system in order to ensure that municipalities and other local organs have the autonomy and liberty to function effectively.

He said the project is timely and in line with national priorities regarding local government reform.

Some aspects of reform to which the minister alluded during his remarks included the renewal of democratic credentials of councils and financial sustainability of the councils, among others.

The project he said will address some of those areas especially, since focus will be placed on ensuring that the municipalities have the resources to deliver on reform; improve the approach to service delivery and the Guyana Association of Municipalities (GAM); highlight areas of cooperation and potential synergies that will reduce public expenditure.

“The project will help organs to address vulnerable groups; build skills and create employment opportunities… look at socio-economic, sector and gender disparities,” said the minister, adding that it will also promote sustainable economic development and so forth.

Five towns were chosen by the CDB to be a part of the project and those were Georgetown, Linden, Bartica, New Amsterdam and Lethem.

Minister Bulkan said the selection is a representation of government’s commitment to ensuring that there is a decentralised model of governance.

“The grant for capacity building speaks to the tools that are necessary to equip the organs and meaningfully empower them,” he said.

Once the organs are equipped, he believes that they will be able to discharge their lawful responsibilities properly and as opposed to the past, without undue interference by central government.

In addition, considering economic prospects with the budding oil industry, he said it is also necessary that there is proper governance, so that Guyana does not follow the path of economies that suffered the resource curse.

“Local government is a vital part of public administration, since it deals with the efficient and effective delivery of local services that can contribute to poverty reduction,” the minister explained.

Dr Ram also emphasised the importance of good governance for good development, noting that the project was implemented at an important time in the country’s development cycle.

Like the minister, he spoke about the importance of local government reform at a time when Guyana’s revenue will increase with the advent of the new industry.

The director of the CDB’s economics department believes that local government has the potential to accelerate economic growth, once it is managed carefully to ensure maximum benefit to the Guyanese people and business community.

“Local government can help transform the economy as Guyana looks for growth opportunities in the hinterland,” he said, pointing out that local organs have immediate access to their respective areas and also know about the challenges facing the local communities.

While they might know the challenges, he said that during an appraisal of the local municipalities six months ago, they discovered that local organs face many challenges such as access to funds; lack of the technical know-how and understanding how to utilise resources, among others.

Despite the challenges, Dr Ram believes that local government could be more than a conduit for the provision of central services and instead work closer with communities to find solutions to various problems.

“We will support the ministry and respective municipalities to strengthen the local government framework…we hope to make a solid start with the project,” he explained, adding that the CDB is optimistic that the project will be a catalyst for local government improvement across the Caribbean Region.