We feel safer now

…White Water residents hail set up of new army base

…say soldiers’ presence puts check on fuel smuggling

AS GUYANA prepares to defend its territory at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) , residents of White Water village close to the Venezuela border have expressed satisfaction at the military’s presence in the Barima/Waini village.

At the same time, the move by the authorities may have had a domino effect, one in which smugglers, including those involved in the trading of fuel have had to regularise their operations while others have discontinued utilising the border location as a port of entry.

President David Granger visited the village two weeks ago and the Head of State met with residents after a new patrol base was set up by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in the community on February 14. The base was established at the village after the Regional Intelligence Committee reported in a letter to the Head of State some security concerns as a result of the current situation in Venezuela. The reports were acted upon swiftly by the government and the base was set up in less than 72 hours.

During a visit to the village last week, Toshao Cleveland DeSouza told the Guyana Chronicle that residents have welcomed the move by the authorities. He said that it was one which the villagers were requesting since there were concerns about persons crossing the border and into the village. He said that while some may have been seeking medical assistance, there were instances in which persons suspected of having connections to the feared “sindicatos” were seen within the village lands.

De Souza said too, that in the past a number of persons would trade various items through the village and according to him, the military post has seen persons having to state the purpose of their visit while crossing the border into Guyana. He noted that persons trading fuel are stopped by the army, and during the exercise contact is made with the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) official stationed at Mabaruma, to determine the legality of the trader’s operations.

The village leader said that villagers are still adjusting to the post’s establishment but he noted that persons feel more secure, especially at nights. His view was supported by Deputy Toshao, Orbin Domingo . The business community in the developing village has also expressed satisfaction at the recent development.

Meanwhile, reports are that the high numbers of persons seeking medical attention at the health centre at White Water has dipped since the army base was established. De Souza said that persons, including those from far flung areas on Guyana’s side, as well as from Venezuela, who have been visiting the health centre for various ailments, including malaria, are not being deterred from seeking medical attention. “It’s just their understanding of the situation that has resulted in that,” he said.

Over at the health centre, several persons with Venezuelan roots were seeking treatment from the health officials on duty during this newspaper’s visit. Deputy Toshao Domingo, who is a trained health worker, explained that some persons who have been turning up for treatment have Guyanese roots.

He said the visiting population is comprised of persons who may have relocated to Venezuela in the past and are now returning to Guyana given the difficult circumstances being experienced in that neighbouring country. According to the Ministry of the Presidency, Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley who accompanied the President during the visit to the village two weeks ago, called on the residents to give their full cooperation to the GDF and other Joint Services ranks and urged them to be vigilant and to report promptly, any possible security threats. The village of Whitewater has an area of over 74.8 kilometres. It is located within close proximity to the Amacuro River which separates Guyana and Venezuela. Residents of the community depend largely on farming, fishing, hunting and small entrepreneurial ventures for their livelihoods.