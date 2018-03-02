Update on flooding on the West Coast of Demerara

There has been over-topping as a result of high tides in several villages along the West Coast Demerara, mainly Uitvlugt, Stewartville and Leonora. The Leonora Cottage Hospital has been affected.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings, a team from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, other government officials and Col. Kester Craig and officials from the Civil Defence Commission (CDc) are on the ground assessing the situation, distributing supplies and sandbags.

The Guyana Fire Service assisted in cleaning and securing the Leonora Cottage Hospital and is also assisting with the distribution of sandbags.

Another high tide is forecast for 1500hrs today and overtopping is also expected along with flooding. The CDC team will remain on the ground for the next high tide and provide requisite assistance and guidance.

Residents in the affected areas are asked to take all necessary precautions and to stay away from the seawall and sea dams during the high tide. Residents should also avoid all unnecessary contact with flood waters.

Precautions should include moving all animals and poultry to higher ground, elevating furniture, appliances, electronic equipment and

other valuables in lower flats, unplugging all appliances and electrical equipment in lower

flats and using sand bags around doors to buildings.

Further updates to follow.

(DPI)