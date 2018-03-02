Region Two hosts Chutney, Calypso competitions after eight years

By Indrawattie Natram

LOUD cheers and screams emanated from a large crowd at the Anna Regina Car Park in Region Two when the winners of both the Regional Chutney and Calypso competitions were announced. The crowd was not surprised when Shamdai Singh Bennie, fondly known as `Sandra’, of Bushlot Village was named Essequibo’s Chutney Queen and Cromwell Mentis from Queenstown Village was crowned the new Calypso King. These two singers both have a passion for singing.

For almost eight years Chutney and Calypso adult competitions were not hosted in Region Two and the Regional Mash Committee had included the event this year as part of its Republic Celebrations. The Region had decided that both Calypso and Chutney contribute to Guyanese entertainment and therefore hosted the competition this year with the aim that this music will remain alive.

According to Deputy Regional Executive Officer, RoopKumar Persaud the Regional Administration of Region Two was delightful to host the competitions. He noted that it was something in the making for the past years. RoopKumar said the event was successful and offered congratulations to all those who took part.

Participating in the competitions were six calypsonian artistes and six chutney artistes. Each singer put up a relentless battle, determined to secure one of the three cash prizes which ranged from $25,000 to $10,000.

As each calypsonian and chutney artiste took the stage, a mood of excitement was created as those who were in the crowd were dancing to the melodious tunes.

As the competitions came to a close, the six judges, all experienced chutney and calypso singers,tallied up the final results.

Copping the first prize in the chutney competition was Shamdai Singh Bennie (Sandra), Ramrattie Heiralall (Amanda-Little Lady) brought second, while Hemwattie Lall (Verona–Lady V) emerged third. Seasoned calypsonian Cromwell Mentis from Queenstown Village emerged as the King while Arth Austin placed second. Coming in third place was Toshao of the Mainstay community, Joel Fredricks. The other six artistes were all awarded $5,000 each for their participation.

Participants for the competitions were all happy to be a part of the show and called on the regional administration to make the event an annual feature. One young chutney singer, Karashma Ashley Mohabeer,who competed in the Chutney competition said she was happy for the experience gained on stage.