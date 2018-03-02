Lisa Punch continues to make strides in the US

LISA Punch says things are going well with her since she relocated and is living, working and studying in the US.

“Lots have been going on with me. I released an album last year called ‘Perfectly Imperfect’. I did two features with the BBC. One for BBC World News and one for BBC Stories. They heard of the work of my organisation…and contacted me via Twitter to do a story. The features were released this month,” Lisa told The Buzz in an interview.

Lisa caught the attention of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) after they heard about the work of her organisation Prevention of Teenage Suicide (POTS) Guyana.

This ‘Guyanese to the bone’ is always representing her homeland Guyana and she is on a new television series called “Growing Up Caribbean” that will be out in a few months in the USA with some talented actors.

Punch added that Terri Ann Peters is the mastermind behind the show. She is an actress who left Guyana at a young age and wanted to showcase the Caribbean and its people in all of our glory. She related that the series is set to be on either Netflix or Amazon Prime upon its release in the US.

“I’m also still singing as I have a few performances in the UK later in the year. I’m also managing two artists, Bedeyah and Josh. So it’s been really busy for me,” she said.

Lisa has been recognised for her singing for years including winning the local competition ‘Star Guyana’ at the age of 14. She left Guyana in 2013 and was accepted to perform on ‘Rising Star’ in March of 2014. She recalls that being on that show which was aired in June/July 2014 was a good experience.

“Because I lived in the moment while I was on ‘Rising Star’ I was able to still feel what it is like to be surrounded by the amazing team and contestants. It’s an experience I wouldn’t trade for the world,” Lisa explained.

Along with ‘Perfectly Imperfect’, Punch has another album titled “The Evolution of Lisa Punch” which consists of seven songs. She also held the title of Miss World Guyana 2015, placed among the top 10 at the International Miss World Competition and also won the Talent Segment at that Competition.

“There are multiple opportunities available in the US for me. I’m able to do much of the things I wanted to do since there is scope,” Lisa said.

Even though she is overseas, Punch told The Buzz that Guyana is always on her mind and she will continue to represent her country nevertheless.

Punch is pursuing studies in Social Sciences: Criminology and Psychology.