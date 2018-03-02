Lethem’s new mayor banks on transparency

FOLLOWING municipal elections at the border town of Lethem on Thursday, businessman Kerry Jarvis was elected mayor and the newly elected official is banking on transparency.

Reports from the Rupununi are that Jarvis won the support of the council by a 5-4 margin while Deputy Mayor, Maxine Welch-Hendricks was re-elected unopposed.

Jarvis told the Guyana Chronicle that while he was surprised by the result of the mayoral election, he was happy to be in a position to serve the people of Lethem.” At the end of the day it’s all about serving the people,” he said. The mayor noted that in the past he had cause to shy away from any leadership role given that “a lot is on my plate.” He said, however, that he was approached by several persons , including members of the business community who raised issues which he noted needed addressing.

“So I decided to take-up the nomination,” he added. The newly elected official said that the council has several programmes on its agenda and according to him, the body will continue to undertake same. “But I plan to be more transparent going about it,” he added. Jarvis said that an immediate matter which he plans to address is the issue of drainage in the town. He noted that there is need for proper drainage facilities at the town and according to him he will “as early as possible” discuss the matter at the level of the council.

In the long-term, the mayor noted that there is need for an indoor facility for sports, such as a gymnasium , at the town. He said that this is a project idea which he plans to address. In addition, the mayor noted that he plans to ensure the town council establishes a closer relationship with the Lethem Rodeo committee. The new mayor noted that he is an approachable individual and as such he plans to work along with all stakeholders towards the development of the town of Lethem.