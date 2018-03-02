Buzzing this weekend

WE all know the mash is over but there are still some after mash parties going on around town and since it’s the Phagwah holiday known as the festival of colours, there will also be some water wet fete parties to keep you on your toes for the weekend.

Today

For an enjoyable holiday Ex Entertainment & Team Unstoppable present “Bacchanal Dancehall Colour Fete” featuring from St Lucia Mighty & Subance as well as Guyanese Dancehall Artiste Lil Million. The event will be held in Linden at Club Extreme.

Kaneville presents the Wet Fete called “Soak” at Second Street, Kaneville, EBD. Music by Big Life, Team Hardball and DJ Barry. The fun starts at 10:00hrs. Powder and water all day.

Banks Phagwah Party. Show up and get and get a tequila shot FREE

Eight BANKS Beer $2,000. Venue: 214 Shell and Vlissengen Road, Kitty.

Tomorrow

If you didn’t get a chance to enjoy the Mash activities, here is your chance, with the party called “Last Fete by De Truck”. It’s the last jouvert, wet fete, party truck, costume parade- the last everything for Mash! It’s all going down at the National Park. Music by HJ 94 Boom DJs and fusion sounds.

It’s the “Bad in Bum Bum” Dance, with special guest appearance by Subance & Mighty from St Lucia at the indulgence Hookah Lounge. Music by Selector Andre, David Hype and Genius Selector Grinch. It is definitely going to be lots of fun! Don’t miss it!

Go-kart action is back!!!

The season speeds off with the first Georgetown Grand Prix of 2018.

Witness top drivers from Guyana and Trinidad &Tobago battle for supremacy in the exciting Shifter Pro Cup!

Don’t miss the intensity of the Sun Burst Kids Cup 60cc, the 125cc senior and Junior and the Easy Cup categories. Admission is absolutely FREE; now that’s an offer you can’t afford to miss.

So head down for the speed, skills and thrills plus enjoy treats at our concession area – only at GT Motorsports, Albert Street and Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

Sunday

The Berbice County (New Amsterdam) will be celebrating their Mash with lots of fun, costume parades and more exciting entertainment. So take a drive up with the family and get a second taste of Mash- Berbice style.

Linden will also have its Mashramani celebrations. Remember, this is where it all started! So if you’re nearby or feel like taking a quick spin up that side, be sure to check out the festivities.