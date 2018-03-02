Armageddon Clash winners receive prizes

By -
0
11
The top five DJs strike a pose with Lee Baptiste and Mortimer Stewart, Dwain Bristol and Justin Stoby of Banks DIH Limited.

GUYANA’S top five deejays (DJs) who participated in the recently held Armageddon Clash 2018 were rewarded for their efforts by sponsors Banks DIH Limited and Guinness during a presentation ceremony at Thirst Park.

DJ Magnum (Dorrel Romeo) won the first prize of $600,000 and a Trophy, while DJ Keston (Keston Tyrell) secured the second position, winning him $300,000.

Third place finisher was DJ Dillion (Dillion Jennings) and he took home $150,000 while Selector Face (Serette Mc Allister) placed fourth and earned a cash prize of $75,000.

Berbician DJ Dauren (Dauren Deonarine) placed fifth and secured $50,000.

The prizes were presented by Lee Baptiste Guinness Brand Manager assisted by Mortimer Stewart, Outdoor Events Manager of Banks DIH Limited.

The Armageddon Clash 2018 was organised by US-based Empire Inc.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR