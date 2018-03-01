Woman struck, killed by car near E’bo supermarket

By Indrawattie Natram

MEMBERS of a QUEENSTOWN, Essequibo Coast family are still in a state of shock at the manner in which their dear one, Nandranie Singh, 54, called “Annette” lost her life Tuesday evening.

Nandranie was struck down by a car that was allegedly speeding on the Affiance Public Road in front of the Imam Bacchus Supermarket.

According to daughter of the deceased, Reema Singh, she and her mother went grocery shopping at the supermarket and just as her mother left the business place she was struck down by the car.

Reema was inside the supermarket when the accident occurred.

“I knew mommy was outside, the staff at the supermarket knew me, so they called me and told me to go outside. When I went outside, I saw a crowd, I immediately ran and then I saw my mom lying and the grocery she shopped all scattered, my mother was hit down,” Reema related.

The saddened daughter said a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) vehicle was passing at the time and officers rendered assistance.

“Mommy suffered head injuries, the doctors said she had a fracture, she went in conscious; she was talking when the doctors questioned her, she responded, she knew where she was, but they kept giving her injections on injections to ease the pain,” the daughter said, noting that it was all in vain.

Around midnight Tuesday, she received a call from an official at the Suddie Public Hospital saying that her mother had succumbed to her injuries.

Reon Alphonso, 23, the driver of the car that hit Nandranie was taken into police custody and is assisting with the investigation.

Information disclosed that the hire car was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Affiance Public Road at a fast rate when the driver saw the pedestrian next to the crossing and applied brakes, but still ended up hitting the pedestrian.According to an occupant of the car, the driver was on his mobile phone and speeding and did not recognise that a woman was near the pedestrian crossing in front of the supermarket.

A breathalyser test on the driver found that he was not under the influence of alcohol.