Teacher murder probe still incomplete

AFTER months of an investigation, the police are yet to complete the file into the murder of schoolteacher Kescia Branche and are still awaiting the phone records between her and her alleged killer, Matthew Munroe.

Munroe, a 47-year-old taxi driver is currently on remand for allegedly killing Branche on November 7, 2017 at Georgetown.

When the matter was recalled before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, Police Prosecutor Arwin Moore disclosed that the police investigation into the matter was still incomplete.

The magistrate further adjourned the matter until March 9 for report.

Branche, a mother of one, who resided in Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, was last seen on November 4, 2017, when she left for a night out with her friends.

However, her unconscious body was found in the vicinity of Princes Street and Louisa Row the following day. Her left leg was broken and there was evidence that she had sustained multiple head injuries.

The Richard Ishmael Secondary School teacher died at the Georgetown Public Hospital two days after being found battered. A post-mortem indicated that she died as a result of brain haemorrhage.

During the investigation, three suspects who were being questioned regarding the death of Branche were released. The father of Branche’s three-year-old son was released on November 14 and placed on station bail, along with two police constables. The two officers were later charged departmentally for neglect of duty, consuming intoxicating liquor while on duty, improperly entering licensed premises and acting in a manner likely to bring discredit to the reputation of the Force.

At the time of the trio’s release, the police were seeking to contact a taxi driver whose cell phone number appeared repeatedly on Branche’s mobile device.

The taxi driver’s car was impounded at the Brickdam Police Station, subsequent to his reported departure from the country, after Branche was found in an unconscious state. Investigators are of the opinion that the driver may have been the last person to see the teacher alive.

When arrested, the taxi driver claimed that his car was involved in an accident after he drove into a pothole, but according to a police report, the damage to the car is consistent with the injuries Branche received.