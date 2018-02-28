Region 10 teachers complete management course

By Naomi Marshall

TEN teachers of Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) recently graduated from the Education Management Certificate Course: Class of 2015-2016.

The 18-month programme for active teachers in the schools of Linden was sponsored by the Ministry of Education through the National Centre for Education Resource Development (NCERD). The training targeted school managers and aspiring managers in the education sector.

“This training that you have received is not only to add to the number of certificates you have received. This means that you are more equipped than before with the relevant knowledge, skills, attitudes and values to impart what you have learnt to progress,” Deputy Chief Education Officer Ingrid Trotman said.

She highlighted that children learn at different rates which is why teachers must make it their duties to ensure that no child is left behind.

“It is no secret that some students learn at a faster rate than others and therefore some may require individual attention. We must therefore continue to develop and implement strategies to treat with all persons and not allow any of them to fall between the cracks,” she said.

Trotman added that French psychologist Jean Piaget, supported the fact that “learning can be most effective when students are allowed to manipulate concrete materials what we may call teaching aids”.

She added: “We must emphasise this in our teaching. I sometimes look at teachers who are in training at the University of Guyana or at the Cyril Potter College of Education and I admire the way that they are eager to make wonderful pieces of teaching materials to complement their teaching lessons, but what happens after graduation? I wonder where did all the enthusiasm go. Let us not join that band of individuals. Let us continue to provide and to make and to be creative in our class rooms. Let us stick to our task of molding our nation’s children and be accountable for every child.”

According to Ava Chapman, Master Trainer for Region 10, the course consisted of nine modules and covered areas such as financial management, classroom supervision and time management, among others.

He said learning was not all theoretical.

“The graduates were tasked with projects and practical whereby it’s a matter of staff development to see how well they can apply all that they have been taught. We look at things like sustainability, how it will continue and not just doing something and leaving it, and they were divided into groups according to schools to do it.”

The teachers were tasked with preparing a pig pen for rearing, for the purpose of CXC and also for students to be able to get practical experiences.

Chapman highlighted that the teachers are now able to be involved with things such as staff development, and staff interaction. They should also be able to implement the knowledge they would have received during the training course.

Yolanda Sinclair was named Valedictorian for the Education Management Certificate Course: Class of 2015-2016.

Despite the struggles of having to take care of her four children, coping with the death of her father and dealing with a host of assignments while being an active teacher in school, Sinclair prevailed.

“The beauty of all of this is that I could not have done it without God’s help and an earthly angel such as Programme Leader, Ms. Alva Chapman, family members and other colleagues,” Sinclair said.

Never give up in life, she said.

“God has never promised a smooth journey but a safe landing. The knowledge, skills and experience gained can only be used to make us better professionals as we press forward to make this education system a better one,” Sinclair noted.

Sinclair also received the ‘Best Project’ award.