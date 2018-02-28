President for Int’l Solar Alliance Summit in India

PRESIDENT David Granger on Tuesday accepted an official invitation to the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Founding Conference and Solar Summit from Indian High Commissioner, Mr. Venkatachalam Mahalingam and Ambassador of the French Republic to Guyana, Mr. Antoine Joly, at the Ministry of the Presidency.

The event, which will be held on March 11 in New Delhi, India, is being co-hosted by the Governments of India and France. President Granger lauded this initiative by France and India, noting that this alliance is a good step in the right direction to transform rural societies. “As you know, we have declared Guyana a ‘Green State’ and we feel that this is a step in the right direction both from France and India because energy is very important,” he said.

Guyana ratified the ISA Framework Agreement and is a founding member of the ISA, which was launched on November 30, 2015. It is an action-oriented international and inter-governmental organisation that aims to maximise the harnessing of solar-energy potential, modernise energy systems, universalise access to energy, accelerate economic development and alleviate poverty.