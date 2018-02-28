Alleged mastermind behind carjacking ring charged

THE alleged mastermind behind the carjacking ring in Kuru-Kuru, East Bank Demerara, was on Tuesday charged for receiving several stolen cars and removing their chassis numbers.

Former policeman Jason Harry, 26, appeared before Georgetown Magistrate Judy Latchman and pleaded not guilty to five counts of receiving stolen property.

He was released on $200,000 bail on each charge.

Particulars of the first two charges alleged that Harry between August 17, 2017 and February 9, 2018 in Georgetown, received a Toyota Spacio PNN 1811 valued $1.7M, property of Shivrajie Narine and a Toyota Allion PMM 7517, valued $2.9M property of Samuel Munroe, knowing same to be stolen.

It is also alleged that between December 8, 2017 and February 10, 2018, at Georgetown, he received a stolen Toyota Fielder HC 6999 valued $2M, property of Elizabeth Martin.

Additionally, it is also alleged that Harry between December 12, 2017 and February 10, 2018, received a stolen Toyota Allion PVV 6691 valued $2.3M, property of Tricel Powers.

Lastly, Harry was charged for receiving a stolen Toyota Spacio PVV 9742 valued $2.5M, property of Dellon Skedel between December 15, 2017 and February 10, 2018, at Georgetown.

Police Prosecutor Arwin Moore strongly opposed Harry being granted bail on the grounds that more charges were expected to be laid against the defendant.

However, the magistrate overruled the prosecutor’s objections and granted Harry $200,000 bail on each charge. The matter has been adjourned until April 12, 2018.

Harry was also jointly charged with changing chassis numbers on the vehicles.