Pregnant mother remanded for ‘stabbing’

A MOTHER of nine who is also six-months’ pregnant, was on Monday remanded to prison by magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus for stabbing a man with a broken bottle with intent to commit murder.

Vanesta Creighton, 31, of Baramita, North West District, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on February 23 at First Avenue, Bartica, she wounded Cecil Hope with intent to commit murder.

Her lawyer, Latchmie Rahamat explained to the court that her client was beaten and chopped by the victim and she acted in self defence.

However, police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to Creighton being released on bail on the grounds that the victim was still hospitalized and he added that Creighton stabbed Hope several times with a broken beer bottle on the day in question.

The magistrate remanded the woman to prison and transferred the matter to the Bartica Magistrate’s court for March 8.