Moruca launches ground-coffee project

A $10M ground coffee project was on Sunday launched in Moruca as the government moves to boost economic activities in the hinterland regions.

On hand to witness the launch were Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Ms Valerie Garrido-Lowe, Indigenous leaders and several farmers from the village of Santa Rosa and Islands, Moruca Sub-region Barima/Waini, Region One.

The ministry said in a release that the project is among several “green” sustainable initiatives to be executed in the hinterland in 2018, and is intended to significantly boost not only the region’s economy but will also influence its national development.

The village will have to select 12 farmers to plant an acre each of coffee for what is intended to be a family-oriented project producing ground Robusta Coffee, the release stated.

During Sunday’s launch at the Santa Rosa Guest House, Minister Garrido-Lowe said for the project to be a success, farmers have to be committed to the project.

“Coffee planting has a science to it; it has to do with the type you grow, how you nurture it, how you pulp it and when and how to roast it,” the minister said.

“A lot of emphasis is placed on the growing of it and the roasting… And that is what I would need from the 12 farmers. I would need dedication and devotion to this project,” she added.

The Moruca area was once a coffee producing region and the minister said that Santa Rosa was chosen because a number of persons there are knowledgeable, and as such it is an opportune time to resuscitate the industry.

She said it is the ministry and government’s every intention to work with the Indigenous and hinterland people, to support sustainable income-generating and environmentally-friendly projects that will see them earning their own money.

Said the minister, “With hard work and dedication, Guyana could become a coffee producing nation. And that’s what we are aiming for. And we cannot do this alone, so we will be partnering with several key stakeholders, among them the Ministry of Social Protection, both BIT and the Cooperative departments; the Ministry of Business; and the Ministry of Agriculture through NAREI and the New GMC.”

BRAZIL VISIT

A visit to neighbouring Brazil is also on the cards, and Minister Garrido-Lowe explained that the visit to one of the largest producers of coffee in the world will give farmers an opportunity to network and in the process acquire first-hand information on the operations of the industry there.

“At least three or four of you will be identified from among the farmers to go and visit Brazil, to see for yourselves how ground coffee is produced from beginning to end, because we are not going for nothing less; we are going for a quality product,” she said.

“Santa Rosa coffee must be known for its special blend. The demand will grow, and we will have employment for more farmers,” she added. Farmers who were at the meeting commended the ministry for the initiative and said they are very excited about the project and that once selected they will put every effort into it.

One farmer, Mr. John Torres said he and two other eager farmers have already recommended a location to the village council for the farm. “We all want to make this project a reality, so Minister, we are excited and happy for this venture,” Torres said.

Helen Thomas, another farmer, said: “I have never attended a meeting like this, and it sounds very interesting.

“I love to plant, and I always encourage people because it helps you a lot. And Minister, I am so happy to hear that you are taking so many things to the Amerindian people. This should have been done a long, long time ago, and I support this, thank you very much.”

Toshao of Santa Rosa and Islands, Mr Sherwin Abrams, who was also high in praise for the initiative taken by the ministry, said the selection of farmers will be done based on commitment. “We aren’t talking about trial and fail,” he said. “We have to be committed. That has been our failure; and we have to find a way of overcoming this. “We have to be long-term; we cannot take a miner and identify him to be a coffee farmer. So I’m very much pleased with the layout of the plan by the ministry for the coffee project; the success of this project depends on the residents.”

BRANDING

Meanwhile, Minister Garrido-Lowe stressed the need to brand, noting that the Moruca brand, like Pakaraima Flavours, will have to live up to expectations. The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) will be assisting with the setting of seeds and nurturing of the seedlings, and at the same time educating the farmers on the correct planting methods. The Ministry of Business will be assisting with the packaging of the product and the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) will be providing the necessary training for persons in the employ of the facility, once construction is completed.

Seedlings will be purchased from Brazil for 600 plants to be planted per acre. Monies will also be invested for the setting of seeds, clearing of fields, preparing planting holes, transportation of plants and such like. The Village Council is now tasked with submitting to the ministry in the next two weeks the names of the 12 farmers selected for the project, as well as establishing a Coffee Famers Cooperative Society. They also have to identify suitable farmlands so that testing of soil can commence.

Rousta coffee plants usually start producing flowers approximately three years after planting, and the ministry has already crafted a plan which will sustain farmers through the period until fields are ready for harvesting.