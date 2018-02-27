Getaway prisoner must serve a year in jail

…$150,000 bail given on ‘break’charge

A 37-year-old carpenter from Mabaruma Village was on Monday sentenced to one year in prison for escaping from police custody.

Egbert Daniels appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and confessed to the charge which stated that on February 24, he escaped from the Mabaruma Police Station. He was sentenced to one year’s jail on this charge.

Daniels was also charged with breaking into the shop of Daraj Ram and carting off $317,000 worth in items. He denied the charge and was released on $150,000 bail and the matter was transferred to the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court for May 21.

According to a police report, Daniels was in custody at the Mabaruma Police Station on a break and enter with larceny charge.

Daniels requested to use the washroom and when he was being escorted by a police rank, he escaped and hid between some nearby bamboo trees. However, the rank gave chase and was able to re-arrest the accused.