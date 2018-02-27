Duo charged in connection with carjacking

TWO welders of Coverden, East Bank Demerara, have been charged and placed on bail for alleged carjacking activities.

Police said in a statement that relative to the vehicles seized at Kuru Kururu recently, Ricky Chung,23, and Nigel Chung,42, both welders and of Lot 5 Coverden, East Bank Demerara, were arrested on February 27, for fraudulent imitation of an identification mark.

It is alleged by the Police that between December 17, 2017 and February 10, 2018 the men fraudulently used chasis plate No. 121-3151388 on a Toyota Spacio which was originally owned by Samuel Munroe, 59, of Lot 2369 Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara.

Munroe’s original vehicle No. is PMM 7517 and between December 9, 2017 and February 10, 2018 they fraudulently used chasis plate No. NZT240-0011309 on one Toyota Allion originally owned by Trechel Powers, a cook of Lot 198 Eve’s View, Annandale, ECD. That vehicle had as its original No. PVV 6791.

The two men were charged jointly on Monday for two counts of fraudulent imitation of an identification mark, contrary to Section 106(a) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act Chapter 51:02.

They appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was granted to each of the accused in the sum of $200,000 for each charge, on the condition that they report to the Brickdam Police Station every Friday.

The men will return to court on March 22, when the matter will come up for a report.