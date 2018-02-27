Charged with rape of 6-year-old

A 30-year-old man on Monday appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, charged for raping his six-year-old female relative.

Val Smith is charged with the indictable offence which alleges that on July 28, 2012 at Baramita Village, North West District, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

He was released on $200,000 bail and the matter was adjourned until March 5.

According to reports, the victim would stay with Smith at the same house and on the day in question, Smith called the child into the washroom and engaged in sexual penetration with her.