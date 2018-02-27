Businessman beaten to death in Ogle

…drug addict to face murder charge today

A KNOWN drug addict will be charged for murder today, after he allegedly beat a businessman to death at Temple Street, Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Sunday evening.

Dead is Hazrat Shaffie, 46, a businessman of Fifth Street, Industry, ECD. A post-mortem revealed that he died of multiple injuries to the head, stomach and ribs.

His assailant, who is in police custody and will be processed through the court today to answer to the charge of murder, was identified as Neilsen Sinclair, 29, of Temple Street, Ogle.

Reports indicate that Shaffie had left his home to visit the alleged assailant’s father, Dr. Sinclair, in Temple Street, Ogle, for medication pertaining to pain about his body when he was attacked without warning.

Enquiries disclosed that Neilsen is a known drug addict and he attacked the businessman when the man arrived at the doctor’s office.

The perpetrator was reportedly seen kicking the victim about his body for unknown reasons and did so in five-minute intervals for a period of 20 minutes. The businessman was found moaning and groaning and was later placed in a taxi by a resident in the area.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

A funeral service under Muslim rites was held for Shaffie at the Ogle Masjid and his residence on Monday. He was later buried at the Ogle Cemetery, E.C.D.