THE police on Sunday recovered the body of Jeffery Diwar, 26, of 111 Miles, Mahdia, Region Eight and that of another man identified as “Douglas”, after the boat in which they were travelling capsized in the Mazaruni River on Friday.

Reports indicate that the boat went down while transporting a dredge and three other persons who were aboard the vessel at the time, managed to escape by swimming ashore.

The police have launched an investigation into the accident.