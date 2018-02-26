Toddler drowns in Pomeroon

TWO-YEAR-OLD Tia Conyest on Sunday afternoon drowned in the Pomeroon River about 50 feet away from her Monka Estate home, where her mother had left her playing while tending to chores.

According to reports, Tia was last seen playing in the yard, which is not fenced, while her mother, a 28-year-old housewife, Marcia Conyest, was inside cleaning about 12:30hrs on the day in question.

About 13:00hrs, the mother made checks for the child but did not find her. The woman then went to the river shore in front of her home where she found the child face down and motionless in the water.

The distraught mother raised an alarm and public-spirited citizens removed the child from the water. The child was then taken to the Charity Police Station where a police officer examined her.

Enquiries from the police disclosed that no marks of violence were seen, neither is foul play suspected.

The body was taken to the Charity hospital where a doctor examined it and pronounced the child dead. The body is presently at the Suddie mortuary awaiting an autopsy.