Police seek five for daring robbery at Barama

THE police are now hunting five suspects who reportedly carried out a daring robbery on employees of Barama Company Limited at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara, on Saturday Night.

According to a police report, a 54 year-old security guard along with three other persons, including two Indonesians, were robbed of cash, jewellery and other items allegedly by five males, four of whom were armed with handguns about 23:45 hrs on the day in question.

The reports further disclosed that the security guard was the first person to be robbed as the suspects relieved him of the company’s shotgun and five cartridges, then duct-taped his mouth and tied his hands and feet.

The armed men then proceeded to the living quarters of the Indonesians, who are said to be the chief executive officer and supervisor of the company. The suspects broke down the doors of the living quarters and relieved them along with a female who is the fiancée of the CEO, of their valuables and escaped.

The police have since obtained statements as an investigation into the armed robbery continues.