Former cop freed of firearm, ammo possession charges

FORMER police corporal, Shavon Marks, who was charged in 2017 for allegedly smuggling a loaded AK-47 rifle from the Tactical Services Unit Headquarters at Eve Leary has been freed from the firearm-related charges.

Marks, 37, of Rose Hall, Corentyne, Berbice, had the charges dismissed by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly after she found that the prosecution failed to prove their case for the charges of possession of gun and ammunition without being the holder of a firearm licence.

It was also noted that the main witness failed to show up in court, despite several notices being sent to testify in the matter.

Particulars of the charges alleged that February 28, 2017, at Kingston, Georgetown, Marks had one AK-47 rifle without being a licensed firearm holder, and 40 live rounds of 7.62 ammunition.

According to the prosecution’s case, on the day in question the police had received information that Marks was prepared to sell an AK-47 assault rifle and as a result a sting operation was setup.

It is alleged that the ranks who conducted the investigation, saw Marks give the high- powered weapon to an individual, who then placed it inside a vehicle at the Tactical Services Unit headquarters at Eve Leary.

The said vehicle subsequently left the compound, but was later intercepted by the ranks who were conducting the operation. The driver of the vehicle was questioned by the police and revealed that “he got it [the AK] from a man to sell.”