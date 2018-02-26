Armed duo relieves Banks DIH employee of phone, motorbike

THE POLICE are on the hunt for two men who robbed a Banks DIH employee of an XR motorcycle on Mashramani Night at the Kingston Seawall Access Road.
According to reports on the day in question about 20:15hrs, Kester Jordan, 25, was sitting on the seawalls in the company of his 21-year-old girlfriend with the motorcycle parked in front of him.

Inquires disclosed that two identifiable males approached the couple and pointed a gun at Jordan demanding that he hand over his motorcycle. keys.

The victim refused and one of the men dealt him a lash to his head with a gun, causing a laceration. The man relieved him of his cellular phone and motorcycle CH 7749.

The robbers then made good their escape on the motorcycle in a westerly direction as Jordan raised an alarm, but no one went to his assistance. Jordan reported to the matter to the Alberttown Police Station. Investigations into the matter are continuing.

