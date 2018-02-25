Rose Hall Town comes alive with Mashramani children’s parade

By Tracy Khan

THE town of Rose Hall came alive with colours, costumes and hundreds of revellers marching the streets for the Scotia Bank Children’s Mash Parade hosted by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club.

Ten schools, the Police Youth Group, Orphanages, and residents from the Amerindian Hostel in Berbice proudly carried banners and flags to celebrate Guyana’s Republic anniversary as they marched from Hampshire Village to Rose Hall Town.

The school students, residents both young and old feted down the road to Soca music and enjoyed being cheered by persons as they passed.

Residents told the Pepperpot Magazine that the event was fun and greatly appreciated on the Corentyne because nothing is held on Mash Day in the area.

The revellers converged at the town’s Primary school where a dance and poetry competition was held.

J.C. Chandisingh Secondary walked away as the Dance Champion for 2018 while Tain Primary copped the prize for the Best Poem. The prizes are cash and will be presented to the schools on Friday by the Sports Club.

Secretary and President of the club, Mr Hilbert Foster said that he was elated for the community spirit demonstrated by residents.

“The main aim of the parade is to get our young people to say no to drugs, alcohol, crime, and suicide and yes to education and life…It was the biggest we had and the turn out to support was overwhelming,” Mr Foster explained.

This is Scotia Bank’s fourth Children’s Mash Parade with the Sports Club and its partners.