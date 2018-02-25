Linden dominates Mash Competitions

By Naomi Marshall

THE talented town of Linden dominated the Junior Soca Monarch, Senior Soca Monarch, Senior Calypso Monarch, Mashramani Dance Competition and many other events which were held in honour of Guyana’s 48th Republic Anniversary.

During this season of colours, costumes and celebration, Linden has shown the real reason why the Mashramani festivities started in the mining town.

Recently, Linden’s very own Brandon Harding rocked the stage at the Senior Soca Monarch Competition, copping the $1.5 million first-place prize that was up for grabs.

On February 17, 2018 Harding performed his hit ‘Alive’ rocking the stage, crowd and even some of his stage rivals with his energetic performance.

Another Lindener, Diana Chapman, copped third position in both the Senior Soca Monarch and Calypso Competition.

Chapman describes herself as “a very humble individual who has a great passion for not only music but the Arts in its entirety.”

“I’m big on family and love, it’s the reason I continue to push myself for greatness, my family is my biggest motivation along with all my fans who continuously show their support,” she told the Pepperpot.

Entering the competition on a last minute decision, Chapman took up the challenge in order to get the experience and because of her love for music.

She noted, “I’m very happy to have placed among the top performers, knowing I did this well at my first try at this title, I’m proud of myself and I can only see myself getting better in the future.”

Back in 2011, Chapman won the Junior Calypso Monarch Competition and in 2017 she became the Senior Calypso Monarch.

“Being a Junior Monarch was an amazing feeling and I longed to be the senior monarch one day and that happened for 2017 and I was beyond proud to see myself achieving goals that I set out to achieve,” she expressed.

Chapman said the GTT Jingle and Song Competition was a major hit for her. “It was the largest song competition in the country and I placed in the top 10 when I was pregnant in 2011 and went back in 2013 and got an even better place of third,” she explained.

This talented young woman sees herself making waves in the entertainment industry in the future.

“In the music industry, I see myself as a growing artiste making waves and facing all the challenges that come with it. I’m determined to leave my mark as an entertainer and I will continue to work hard towards making my fans proud of me, even though I know they already proud. There is so much more to come so my fans could look out for more amazing music as I break barriers in the entertainment industry,” she said.

Gaining the fourth position in the Senior Soca Monarch is yet another Lindener, Colwin Blair who performed his hit ‘Leave me alone’ touching the party moods of his audience.

“My experience that night was good and also wonderful knowing that I was the youngest singer in the competition,” said the artiste.

The 21-year-old noted that his love for soca music and performing on stage is what led to his entry into the competition.

This youngster also participated in the Linden Party Monarch in which he got the second position.

Blair stated that he sees himself winning the Soca Monarch Competition in the future and becoming a “big star.”

Another winner hailing from the talented town of Linden is Jason Copeland who became Guyana’s first-ever Junior Soca Monarch earlier this month.

Copeland performed his winning song “Feel the Vibes” which captured the hearts of the audience and judges at Square Park Fun City, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

Copeland said he has been humbled by winning the competition and is grateful for the win.

“I’m humbled by it, the other competitors brought their ‘A’ game but I’m grateful for the win, we all had fun and that’s what matters,” he expressed.

Additionally, the Ministry of Education Children’s Mashramani Dance and Masquerade Competition concluded at the National Cultural Centre, and of course, Linden placed in some of the top positions in the different categories.

For their piece “Wishawow” which saw a medley of dancers decked out in princess costumes, One Mile Primary secured a second place for Region 10.

One Mile Primary School also placed third in the 8-10 masquerade and in the 11-13 dance (group) category.

Also, the New Silver City Secondary bagged the 11 – 13 Dance (hip hop) Category.

In the final categories of the day, the 14 –17 Dramatic Poetry, Linden Foundation Secondary’s Trevor Armstrong ruled the category with “I Will Not Rest”. This was read as a warning to Venezuela as he, the soldier character, spoke of his determination to defend his country’s border and sovereignty.

In the National Sports Commission, Mashramani Pre-Cadet and Junior Table Tennis Championship 2018 Ebo Mc Neil got the second position in the Boys 9-years and under and third in the Boys 11-years and under categories.