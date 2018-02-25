Barbecued Chicken

Ingredients
1 chicken, 2-3 lb
1/4 pt vinegar
1/2 pt water
3/4 pt ketchup
1/4 pt lemon juice
1/2 tsp allspice
4 tbsp piquante sauce
1-2 tsp chopped wiri-wiri pepper
4 oz margarine
1 onion, chopped
4 tbsp brown sugar
1 tsp black or white pepper
1 tsp chopped garlic
2 tbsp vinegar
Method
1 Wash and trim away extra fat from chicken.
2 Wipe over with the 1/4 pt vinegar and the water.
3 Mix all other ingredients in a pan.
4 Heat to boiling point, then reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes.
5 Remove from heat and set aside.
6 Cook chicken over charcoal or in an oven at 400 degrees for about
1 hour.
7 About 20 minutes before meat is done, baste meat with sauce,
turning the meat to baste each side.
8 Continue cooking as necessary at a low heat, or 350 degrees. Turn
the meat regularly to keep it from burning.
Serves 8
Note: Spare ribs may be done in the same way.