Barbecued Chicken

Ingredients

1 chicken, 2-3 lb

1/4 pt vinegar

1/2 pt water

3/4 pt ketchup

1/4 pt lemon juice

1/2 tsp allspice

4 tbsp piquante sauce

1-2 tsp chopped wiri-wiri pepper

4 oz margarine

1 onion, chopped

4 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp black or white pepper

1 tsp chopped garlic

2 tbsp vinegar

Method

1 Wash and trim away extra fat from chicken.

2 Wipe over with the 1/4 pt vinegar and the water.

3 Mix all other ingredients in a pan.

4 Heat to boiling point, then reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes.

5 Remove from heat and set aside.

6 Cook chicken over charcoal or in an oven at 400 degrees for about

1 hour.

7 About 20 minutes before meat is done, baste meat with sauce,

turning the meat to baste each side.

8 Continue cooking as necessary at a low heat, or 350 degrees. Turn

the meat regularly to keep it from burning.

Serves 8

Note: Spare ribs may be done in the same way.