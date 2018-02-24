Thousands celebrate Mashramani in Region Two

THOUSANDS of persons lined the roadways of Region Two on Friday to witness the spectacular displays and colourful costumes put together by both the public and private sectors in celebration of Mashramani.

A colourful, excited and unified atmosphere was created within the township of Anna Regina as persons, joined the road parade participating in the celebration. Revellers made their way from Three Friends to the Anna Regina Car Park. They were richly clad in colourful, creative designer costumes which caught the eyes of many spectators.

What was noticable was the spirit that was captured from those viewing the floats; persons were seen from a distance with the Golden Arrowhead waving and gyrating to sweet soca music.

The large contingents of revellers eagerly competed with each other showcasing Guyana’s rich cultural diversity. Leading the Large Band Category was the Department of Education; they marched under the theme “From the Farm to the Pot”. They were followed by Queenstown “United we stand, divided we fall”, followed by VISG, “Uniting for peace”.Then came the Essequibo Technical Institute (ETI) then, Ramlakhan Rice Mills,A & C Beauty Parlour and Dynamic Revellers.

Entering the Small Band category was ‘G’ Division, the Policing Youth Group and VIP Special group. At the Anna Regina Park, all the floats came together and competed for top prizes as they did their final dance off.