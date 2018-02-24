Region Four RDC holds flag-raising ceremony

THE Regional Democratic Council of Region Four on Thursday held a flag-raising ceremony to mark Guyana’s 48th year as a republic, in its compound at Triumph, East Coast Demerara.

In brief remarks, Regional Chairperson Genevieve Allen said the observance come at a time when the region has much to celebrate. “Today, we reflect on our achievements and we celebrate. As a region, we have been able to have great achievements in all of our sectors, in the field of education, in the field of health, in the field of our infrastructure, in our administration… We have been successful. At the close of the year, we achieved a 97% overall expenditure of the funds that were given to us by central government to run the affairs of the region and I feel that is a great achievement.”

Additionally, the chairperson challenged the regional officials to improve the delivery of services in keeping with their mandate. “I want to challenge us, the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and the Regional Administration of the Demerara-Mahaica region, that at the end of December this year, that we should work towards achieving a 100% expenditure of the funds that are given to us, so that we can truly celebrate the developments within our region, Demerara-Mahaica. We were given a task and I would like to appeal that we take our mandate and execute what was given to us.”

Further, the regional chairperson called on students to take full advantage of opportunities created by the installation of ICT hubs in communities within the region. “These hubs are, especially, to facilitate the persons in the various communities and I’d like also to ask our students to take full advantage of these facilities where you can do assignments and research, so that our education sector can continue to achieve the successes that we have been achieving.”

The regional chairperson also called on Guyanese to put aside partisan differences and celebrate as one people, truly working toward a socially cohesive society. Allen said citizens should reflect on the country’s achievements from that period to present-day. “We need to reflect on our achievements; where are we, what were our challenges and it is those challenges and experiences that would have paved the path for us to sit here today as Guyanese to celebrate this 48th Republic Anniversary.”

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Health Dr Karen Cummings, said that after almost 50 years of struggles, the country is poised for success and its citizens can look forward to enjoying the good life.

“Guyana is firmly set on an undeviating course to prosperity and development that will significantly enhance the quality of life of all Guyanese. Through a series of transformational programmes, bold efforts are being made at poverty alleviation and the creation of a broader middle-income bracket that will flourish under the establishment of a green economy. While government will continue to put measures in place to achieve the “Good Life” for ALL Guyanese, you must do your part at engineering your own success, while carefully managing your expectations.”

Minister Cummings also encouraged those gathered to embrace the Green Agenda as touted by President David Granger. “Guyana’s economic potential is vast and its importance as a trading partner will continue to grow, especially in the area of hydrocarbons. We are also placing renewed and sustained emphasis on our agriculture sector. To spur development and create jobs, we must work together to help Guyana transform its farming sector to achieve a green agricultural revolution.”

The flag-raising ceremony, which began at 10 am, saw a route march by schools, military and para-military organisations and social activists within the region. Cultural items were performed by students of the Plaisance Secondary School, New Diamond Primary School and the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) / Buxton Steel Orchestra. (DPI)