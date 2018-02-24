GuySuCo Training Centre to remain open

…gov’t eyes facility to provide local content for oil-and-gas industry

THE Ministry of Natural Resources is examining how it can develop the capacity of the Guyana Sugar Corporation’s (GuySuCo) Training Centre Port Mourant (GTCPM) to provide local content for the oil-and-gas industry.

On Thursday, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, met with the management of GTCPM in Port Mourant, Berbice, to conduct a needs assessment. “I believe that the school and the region, in particular, could play a role in the oil-and-gas industry,” the minister told the GTCPM School Programme Coordinator, Zamin Ally, in the presence of instructors and other staff.

Minister Trotman pointed out that there is expected to be an increase of exploration activity in the Berbice area towards the Suriname border. The minister added that he is examining how Berbice can become part of the industry. Berbice is one of the locations identified by the government to land a gas pipeline. The administration is examining the possibility of bringing the natural gas found with oil to shore to meet the country’s energy needs.

There is also consideration for the establishment of an onshore supply base in Berbice. Minister Trotman noted this base could also support oil explorations in neighbouring Suriname, who currently relies on Trinidad and Tobago for onshore services. “So, there are good prospects,” Minister Trotman said. At least one oil company and one foreign company have indicated their willingness to partner with the training centre to enhance its capacity to provide training suitable to the oil and gas industry standards, Minister Trotman disclosed.

The GTCPM is considered the first technical training school in Guyana. It has been around for some 62 years training staff for GuySuCo and was commended for its “fantastic reputation” by Minister Trotman. GTCPM provides a four-year apprenticeship programme for persons who will eventually end up working on GuySuCo’s estates. The certified training programme offers courses in engineering such as industrial electrical insulation, an instrumentation programme, automation, an agricultural mechanic programme and welding and fabrication, among others.

The school also provides training courses to members of the community and companies of the private sector. Ally noted that the minister’s visit and intentions could not have come at a better time. With the down-sizing of the sugar industry, the institute will not have any students in June, leaving much staff uncertain of the school’s future. “I just want to say that we’re happy that you’re here…it has renewed our confidence. We are going to engage you and work with you to ensure that not only Port Mourant training school prospers, but our country as a whole and [our] county.”

Ally pointed out that while some equipment and teaching techniques will need to be updated for the oil- and-gas industry, he gave the assurance that the GTCPM provides a solid foundation that can be applied in any industry. Minister Trotman will meet again with the school’s management in March for additional follow-up.

(DPI)