Agriculture Ministry’s, Linden M&TC’s floats depict a green and bright future

THE Ministry of Agriculture came storming down the road with a troupe of 60 revellers and floats which depicted Guyana’s green economy and the many opportunities that can come about from it.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, designer James Vanderhyden said the ministry’s float depicted the transformation of the agriculture sector and the simple things people can use such as pepper, pumpkin, coconut, cabbage, pine spices, along with poultry and cattle.

The green in the costumes and float represents Guyana’s green economy, while the gold represents the golden harvest, the designer explained.

The Mayor and Town Council of Linden was not left out of the parade as they showed up well with revellers in costumes and a float which took 14 days to design, according to its designer,Eric Headley.

He said the name of the colourful float was ‘Brighter Future, while the name given to describe the costumes was ‘Pick it up, clean it up and plant it up’.

“If I were the judge I would give it [this band] victory, because it teaches the nation for a brighter future.

There are some insects like mosquitoes [and others such as] rats and roaches [on the float]; it shows you that when you keep your surroundings untidy, it would breed these [pests]. But if you keep your surroundings clean and tidy, these [pests) will be eliminated,” Headley said.