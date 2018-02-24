$230M contract cleared to repair Doctors’ Quarters

THE Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Doctors’ Quarters, which have been in dire condition for several years, will soon undergo massive rehabilitation to the tune of more than $230M.

Contracts for the rehabilitation of the housing facilities for the doctors were recently awarded, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said on Thursday, while noting that Cabinet has taken note of these and several other contracts which were approved by procurement agencies.

The North Block of the Doctors Quarters, situated on Quamina and Waterloo Streets, Georgetown, will be rehabilitated to the tune of $131.3M by International Import and Supplies while the South Block, also situated on Quamina and Waterloo Streets, will be renovated by A&N Enterprise at a cost of $100.8M, the State Minister announced.

Several years ago, the GPHC administration had issued doctors with eviction notices because of the poor state of the living quarters, but they had objected on the basis that they needed to be provided with alternatives before being asked to move.

In the area of education, $34.1M has been awarded to the Guyana National Printers Limited for the procurement of exercise books for the 2018 Easter term. Additionally, the access road to the Rose Hall landfill in Region Six will be rehabilitated by Chung’s Global Enterprise at a cost of $58.6M. The project falls under the Ministry of Communities.