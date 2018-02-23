Republic Anniversary Messages

President Trump congratulates Guyana on 48th Republic Day Anniversary

THE following letter was sent to President David Granger on behalf of the people of the United States.

Dear Mr. President,

Congratulations to you and the people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the occasion of your 48th Republic Day, February 23. The United States of America takes pride in its partnership with the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. We value your ongoing contributions to regional security and look forward to working with you on the development of your natural resources for the benefit of the Guyanese people. On behalf of the American people, I wish you and your people a beautiful Mashramani festival.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Trump

Redouble efforts to achieve greater trust, cooperation

— PNCR

THE People’s National Congress Reform is pleased to extend greetings and good wishes to all of the people of Guyana, as we celebrate the 48th Anniversary of our Republican status.

The anniversary of the Republic, apart from the national celebration of Mashramani, is an occasion for reflection and assessment of the state of our nation, 48 years after Guyana was declared a Republic.

This year Mashramani is being held under the theme, “Lets Cooperate and Celebrate Republic 48”. In this regard, it must be evident to all that we, as Guyanese, need to redouble our efforts to achieve greater trust and cooperation between our communities. We want happy families and households. We want better inter-personal relations. We must strengthen national unity, expand national infrastructure, fortify national institutions, ensure national security and extend public services.

Accordingly, the PNCR wishes all of the people of Guyana, a Happy Republic holiday, and a joyous celebration of Mashramani, as we pray that the spirit of peace, love and unity will dwell among us on the 48th Anniversary of our Republic.

GAWU calls on leaders to forge a united Guyana

AS Guyana celebrates its 48th Anniversary as a Republic, our citizens have another opportunity during the time that has elapsed since February, 1970 to assess what and where that Constitutional status has brought us, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) has said.

In its Republic Day message the union observed that Guyana became a Republic but remained within the Commonwealth of Nations – that grouping of former British colonies. This was a major step, following Independence in 1966, and one which was intended to be in the furtherance of our independent status and forging of our nationhood. With this step a local President replaced the Queen of England as our Head of State and this, with other constitutional reforms, solidified our independent status.

“The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) salutes our nation on this important anniversary of Republicanism, but takes a sober look at where the Republic stands nearly half a century on. No doubt we made strides, in various socio-economic aspects during this time, but we contend that the economic transformation whereby the masses of Guyanese could feel and experience and what was expected from this constitutional status is still to be experienced.”

GAWU said “To this day, the economic struggle for a reasonable standard of living continues. Too many of our skilled, qualified citizens have opted for migration in pursuit of a better life. As we have noted before, the “Good Life” here is still out of grasp of the working-people. Also, GAWU recognises that disunity is still among our several vexing realities and, we believe, impacts our society and contribute to a lack of progress. We urge our leaders, at this time, to recognise their deficit in our society and to consider in a matured responsible way how to forge unity which is generally recognised as desirable.”

“Even as we celebrate our Republican status, we feel constrained to point out that thousands have joined the breadline with no structured programmes to mitigate the massive redundancy that have so callously descended upon them. This is a blemish on our national leadership and is an act that surely will not ease social tensions or aid, in any way, our economic growth.”

At this time too, “we cannot ignore other realities that have a reduced the quality of life of our fellow citizens generally, viz crime, carnage on the roads, home invasion, corruption and unemployment. None-the-less, GAWU calls on Guyanese not to abandon hope and unite and struggle for genuine change. As the anniversary’s Mashramani events take centre-stage, let us celebrate but, bear in mind our responsibilities as citizens of our Republic to bring about enduring prosperity and all-round progress benefitting every Guyanese. A happy, peaceful Republic Anniversary and Mashramani 2018 to all.”